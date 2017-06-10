KAMELOT Announces 2018 North American Tour With Special Guests Delain and Battle Beast

KAMELOT NORTH AMERICAN NATION! After tours around the globe, Kamelot will return to North American in April/May 2018 to support their upcoming release on Napalm Records. This tour and album is the follow-up to the band’s highest charting album worldwide “Haven” (#1 BILLBOARD HARD ROCK CHARTS). The new offering will be released in early 2018 and the first tour of the release will hit the United States and Canada, bringing their biggest production and package in the band’s history! The tour will venture North and into Canada before extending through the Midwest, ultimately reaching the West Coast before circling back to the South, capping it off with a huge Orlando and Fort Lauderdale finale!

Joining Kamelot and bringing their unique brand of symphonic metal to the tour are Very Special guests Delain from The Netherlands. Rounding off the package for a metallic triple punch are Finland’s own Battle Beast! Don’t miss this incredible Symphonic Metal Tour of the Year. Exclusive internet presales are ON SALE now!

4/16/18: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

4/17/18: Charlotte, NC @ Filmore Underground

4/18/18: Silver Springs, MD @ The Filmore

4/20/18: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/22/18: Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

4/23/18: Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

4/25/18: Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

4/26/18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

4/27/18: Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

4/28/18: Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

4/29/18: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

5/1/18: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

5/2/18: Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

5/4/18: San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

5/5/18: Anaheim, CA @ Grove Anaheim

5/6/18: Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

5/8/18: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/9/18: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5/11/18: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

5/12/18: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

5/13/18: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

