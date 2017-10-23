Madame Mayhem to Unleash ‘Ready For Me’ This Fall!

Madame Mayhem is a true rocker with an eclectic style in every aspect of life – merging theatricality with hard-hitting, rocking tunes. And on October 20, 2017, she will be unveiling a brand new album, ‘Ready for Me’ (via Metalville label in the UK and Europe, and HeadBall Records in the US). The just-completed album features a powerhouse team of rock talent, including producer Corey Lowery (Saint Asonia), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence), and both Bevan Davies and Ryan Bennett (Madame Mayhem) on drums.

“All the songs on this album are super personal to me,” explains Mayhem. “About my frustrations, trying to get through the rough times, my anxieties and insecurities, some messed up stuff that has happened to me along the way, relationship devastation, you name it. I noticed it only afterwards that audiences are really getting ‘the dirt’ on me through this album. I was super honest, vulnerable, and didn’t hold back during the writing process of these songs. Corey Lowery and I are a great team because he makes me feel comfortable to spill my guts during writing sessions, and during recordings, to relive these situations I am writing about so whoever is listening gets all of what we wanted to give.

And it turns out the album’s first single/video is the perfect intro to the album – a song titled “All Around the World.”

“All Around The World’ is really about feeling like it’s you against the world, and racing against time. It’s about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it’s getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The sound is upbeat, kind of a more pop punkish vibe. Corey Lowery and I thought, though we usually are huge fans of incorporating harmonies in our arrangements, that since this song is really about feeling like it’s just you against the world, so we tried to make it sound like just one melody line, one voice, against all this hard hitting music. The verses are also supposed to make you feel that anxiety and panic that I have on a daily basis, as I’m sure many of us do. But its a super fun song to rock out to when you are just listening to it without over analyzing it.”

Other album standouts include “War You Started” (“Hard hitting high energy – first track off the album to get listeners pumped up definitely one of my favorites!!! Also one of our favorites to kick off our sets with!”) Also, “So Wrong (Lay You To Rest),” “It’s about some really dark messed up stuff I went through and the rage that was building inside me because of it – about laying to rest the stress I was having over the situation. This song is also hard hitting and the vibes from the verse-pre chorus-chorus, even the breakdown and solo take you through the different stages of the feelings one can go through when dealing with traumatic experiences; and the relief you have when you finally tell a loved one or anyone that thing that you tried to bury inside you that you didn’t know was holding you back.”). Plus, the album-closing title track. “‘Ready for Me’ is the name of the album and the 13th/final track on the record. I thought it would be a strong album title because it’s basically – Are you ready for me? I don’t think you’re ready for me; ready for me or not, here I am.”).

Youtube link for album teaser:

Physical CD orders for North America here: http://madamemayhem.com/product/ready-for-me-cd/

With hard rock roots and melodies that show off her vocal range, Madame Mayhem is excited to bring these new, unreleased songs to the masses this fall, as she will be hitting the road in Europe and the U.K. for dates with Fozzy and Hardcore Superstar.

“I am so excited to play this new music live! Really looking forward to touring Europe and The UK in October and November 2017!”

The singer has performed across the United States to packed rooms, including B.B.King Blues Club, The Roxy, The Viper Room, Bowery Ballroom, Knitting Factory, a residency at The Cutting Room, the Bluebird Café during Grammy nomination week, Shiprocked Cruise 2017, Sunfest 2017, Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2017, and has performed on national tours with renowned and respected artists such as Doro and Mushroomhead.

Madame Mayhem has been covered in both fashion and rock music media worldwide, which includes feature coverage in Aquarian Weekly, Brave Words, Fashion Style, Gannett, Guitar World, KNAC, Loudwire (her music videos have been top 10 for multiple weeks), New Noise, Revolver, The Day In Rock, listed in ROCKwell UnScene Magazine’s top 5 Best Female Vocalists of 2016, and more. Additionally, she made most added on the CMJ Loud Radio Charts with over 60 stations nationally in the United States.

With ‘Ready for Me’ out today, and European tour dates on the horizon, Madame Mayhem is setting the stage for what promises to be a big 2018 with this string of worldwide tour dates in 2017!

‘READY FOR ME’ TRACKLISTING:

01. War You Started

02. Wake Up (Enemy)

03. Hurt Me

04. Innocent

05. All Around The World

06. Number One

07. Stand Up

08. Say Go

09. Before You Burn

10. Original

11. Slow It Down

12. So Wrong (Lay You To Rest)

13. Ready For Me

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

Oct 27 O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom

Oct 28 Tivoli Dublin, Ireland

Oct 29 Limelight 2 Belfast, United Kingdom

Oct 31 Live Rooms Chester-Le-Street, United Kingdom

Nov 01 Waterfront Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 02 Islington Academy London, United Kingdom

Nov 03 Corporation Sheffield, United Kingdom

Nov 04 The Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 05 Riverside Newcastle, United Kingdom

Nov 07 Q Factory Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 Colas Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany

Nov 09 Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland

Nov 10 Live Club Trezzo Sull’adda, Italy

Nov 11 New Age Club Roncade, Italy

Nov 12 Kimera Rock Rome, Italy

Nov 14 Flex Wien, Austria

Nov 15 TECHNIKUM Munich, Germany

Nov 16 Turock Essen, Germany

Nov 17 Grunespan Hamburg, Germany

Nov 18 CPG Genk, Belgium

