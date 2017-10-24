by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

October 6 – 8, 2017 at The Arch in Brighton, England, UK —

Friday was the shortest day but featured the biggest crowds to witness the Metal assault of Norwegian Black Metallers Tsjuder and an exclusive UK appearance from the mighty Greek Black Metal titans Rotting Christ.

Mammothfest 2017 Day 1 Photo Gallery

Day 1 Line-up —

The Arch Stage (Black Metal)

18:00 Vehement

18:45 The Infernal Sea

19:45 Tsjuder

20:50 Rotting Christ

Rickstock Stage

18:30 Necronautical

19:15 Heathen Deity

20:30 Ethereal

22:15 Deitus (VIP)

23:30 Sorrow Plagues (VIP)