Mammothfest 2017

by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —

October 6 – 8, 2017 at The Arch in Brighton, England, UK —

Friday was the shortest day but featured the biggest crowds to witness the Metal assault of Norwegian Black Metallers Tsjuder and an exclusive UK appearance from the mighty Greek Black Metal titans Rotting Christ.

Mammothfest 2017 Day 1 Photo Gallery

Day 1 Line-up —

The Arch Stage (Black Metal)
18:00 Vehement
18:45 The Infernal Sea
19:45 Tsjuder
20:50 Rotting Christ

Rickstock Stage
18:30 Necronautical
19:15 Heathen Deity
20:30 Ethereal
22:15 Deitus (VIP)
23:30 Sorrow Plagues (VIP)

