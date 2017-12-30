HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS FOR 2017!
Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorites from 2017:
Alexandra’s Top Ten for 2017
01. TEN – Gothica
02. Darrel Treece-Birch – Healing Touch
03. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill
04. Shakra – Snakes & Ladders
05. Eisley/Goldy – Blood, Guts And Games
06. House Of Lords – Saint Of The Lost Souls
07. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
08. Europe – Walk The Earth
09. Brother Firetribe – Sunbound
10. Samarkind – Samarkind
Anabel’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Linkin Park – One More Light
02. Eluviete – Evocation II: Pantheon
03. Evanescence – Synthesis
04. Cradle of Filth – Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay
05. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I
06. Alice Cooper – Paranormal
07. Deep Purple – Infinite
08. CKY – The Pheonix
09. Fracture – The Search for Solace
10. DIM7 – BATS II
Arta’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Pallbearer – Heartless
02. Paradise Lost – Medusa
03. Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand
04. Myrkur – Mareridt
05. Ruins Of Beverast – Exuvia
06. Wolfheart – Tyhjyys
07. Iced Earth – Incorruptable
08. Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven
09. Pagan Altar – The Room Of Shadows
10. Enslaved – E
Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Foo Fighters – Concrete Gold
02. Queen of the Stone Age – Villains
03. Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves
04. Royal Blood – How Did We Get So Dark?
05. Lorde – Melodrama
06. Stone Sour – Hydrograd
07. Paramore – After Laughter
08. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic
09. AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)
10. Mastodon – Emperor of Sand
Derric’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Jack Russell’s Great White — He Saw It Comin’
02. Tony Mills — Streets of Chance
03. Serious Black — Magic
04. ColdSpell – A New World Arise
05. Mark Slaughter — Halfway There
06. Sorcerer — The Crowning of the Fire King
07. Jag Panzer — The Dissonant Chord
08. The Dollyrots — Whiplash Splash
09. Fiction Syxx — Tall Dark Secrets
10. Vain — Rolling With the Punches
Elsie’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Alice Cooper – Paranormal
02. The Dead Daisies – Live & Louder
03. Channel Zero – Exit Humanity
04. Annihilator – For the Demented
05. Triggerfinger – Colossus
06. Accept – The Rise of Chaos
07. Europe – Walk the Earth
08. Josh Todd & The Conflict – Year of the Tiger
09. Moonkings – MKII
10. UFO – The Salentino Cuts
Franco’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Anubis Gate – Covered In Black
02. Astral Doors – Black Eyed Children
03. Beast In Black – Berserker
04. Pyramaze – Contigent
05. Adagio – Life
06. Anthriel – Transcendence
07. Tokyo Motor Fist – S/T
08. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill
09. Dreams Now Reality – Dreamfinity
10. Knight Area – Heaven & Beyond
Grace’s Top Ten for 2017
01. The White Noise – AM/PM
02. Hollywood Undead – Five
03. Paramore – After Laughter
04. Linkin Park – One More Light
05. Neck Deep – The Peace and The Panic
06. Falling In Reverse – Coming Home
07. Starset – Vessels
08. PVRIS – All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell
09. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage: Deluxe Edition
10. Asking Alexandria – Asking Alexandria
John’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Lynch Mob – The Brotherhood
02. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I
03. Pink Cream 69 – Headstrong
04. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill
05. Psycho Kiss – Grit
06. Savage Messiah – Hands of Fate
07. Sorcerer – Crowning the Fire King
08. Jack Starr’s Burning Starr – Stand Your Ground
09. Jorn – Life On Death Road
10. Chris Bickley – Digital Reflection
Justin’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Ne Oblivisars – Urn
02. Overkill – The Grinding Wheel
03. Iced Earth – Incorruptible
04. The Lurking Fear – Out of the Voiceless Grave
05. Persefone – Aathma
06. Kreator – Gods of Violence
07. Trivium – The Sin and the Sentence
08. Almanac – Kingslayer
09. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic
10. Midnight – Sweet Death and Ecstasy
Marija’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Moonkings – MKII
02. Pollinator – Blondie
03. Black Country Communion – BCCIV
04. Deep Purple – Infinite
05. Warrior Soul – Back on the Lash
06. Arch Enemy – Will To Power
07. Barb Wire Dolls – Rub My Mind
08. Sepultura – Machine Messiah
09. Falling in Reverse – Coming Home
10. Evanescence – Synthesis
Steve’s Top Ten for 2017
01. Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
02. Ruby the Hatchet – Planetary Space Child
03. Goatwhore – Vengeful Ascension
04. Radio Moscow – New Beginnings
05. Royal Thunder – Wick
06. Night Demon – Darkness Remains
07. The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers
08. Overkill – The Grinding Wheel
09. Horisont – About Time
10. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
Tamara’s Top Ten for 2017
01. In This Moment – Ritual
02. Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down
03. Orden Ogan – Gunmen
04. Lord of the Lost – Swan Songs II
05. Arch Enemy – Will to Power
06. John 5 and the Creatures – Season of the Witch
07. Anti-Flag – American Fall
08. The Birthday Massacre – Under Your Spell
09. The Haxans – Party Monsters
10. Stone Sour – Hydrograd
