HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS FOR 2017!

Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorites from 2017:

Alexandra’s Top Ten for 2017

01. TEN – Gothica

02. Darrel Treece-Birch – Healing Touch

03. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill

04. Shakra – Snakes & Ladders

05. Eisley/Goldy – Blood, Guts And Games

06. House Of Lords – Saint Of The Lost Souls

07. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

08. Europe – Walk The Earth

09. Brother Firetribe – Sunbound

10. Samarkind – Samarkind





Anabel’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Linkin Park – One More Light

02. Eluviete – Evocation II: Pantheon

03. Evanescence – Synthesis

04. Cradle of Filth – Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness of Decay

05. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I

06. Alice Cooper – Paranormal

07. Deep Purple – Infinite

08. CKY – The Pheonix

09. Fracture – The Search for Solace

10. DIM7 – BATS II





Arta’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Pallbearer – Heartless

02. Paradise Lost – Medusa

03. Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

04. Myrkur – Mareridt

05. Ruins Of Beverast – Exuvia

06. Wolfheart – Tyhjyys

07. Iced Earth – Incorruptable

08. Wolves In The Throne Room – Thrice Woven

09. Pagan Altar – The Room Of Shadows

10. Enslaved – E





Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Foo Fighters – Concrete Gold

02. Queen of the Stone Age – Villains

03. Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

04. Royal Blood – How Did We Get So Dark?

05. Lorde – Melodrama

06. Stone Sour – Hydrograd

07. Paramore – After Laughter

08. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

09. AFI – AFI (The Blood Album)

10. Mastodon – Emperor of Sand





Derric’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Jack Russell’s Great White — He Saw It Comin’

02. Tony Mills — Streets of Chance

03. Serious Black — Magic

04. ColdSpell – A New World Arise

05. Mark Slaughter — Halfway There

06. Sorcerer — The Crowning of the Fire King

07. Jag Panzer — The Dissonant Chord

08. The Dollyrots — Whiplash Splash

09. Fiction Syxx — Tall Dark Secrets

10. Vain — Rolling With the Punches





Elsie’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Alice Cooper – Paranormal

02. The Dead Daisies – Live & Louder

03. Channel Zero – Exit Humanity

04. Annihilator – For the Demented

05. Triggerfinger – Colossus

06. Accept – The Rise of Chaos

07. Europe – Walk the Earth

08. Josh Todd & The Conflict – Year of the Tiger

09. Moonkings – MKII

10. UFO – The Salentino Cuts





Franco’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Anubis Gate – Covered In Black

02. Astral Doors – Black Eyed Children

03. Beast In Black – Berserker

04. Pyramaze – Contigent

05. Adagio – Life

06. Anthriel – Transcendence

07. Tokyo Motor Fist – S/T

08. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill

09. Dreams Now Reality – Dreamfinity

10. Knight Area – Heaven & Beyond





Grace’s Top Ten for 2017

01. The White Noise – AM/PM

02. Hollywood Undead – Five

03. Paramore – After Laughter

04. Linkin Park – One More Light

05. Neck Deep – The Peace and The Panic

06. Falling In Reverse – Coming Home

07. Starset – Vessels

08. PVRIS – All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

09. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage: Deluxe Edition

10. Asking Alexandria – Asking Alexandria





John’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Lynch Mob – The Brotherhood

02. Kobra and the Lotus – Prevail I

03. Pink Cream 69 – Headstrong

04. Heaven & Earth – Hard To Kill

05. Psycho Kiss – Grit

06. Savage Messiah – Hands of Fate

07. Sorcerer – Crowning the Fire King

08. Jack Starr’s Burning Starr – Stand Your Ground

09. Jorn – Life On Death Road

10. Chris Bickley – Digital Reflection





Justin’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Ne Oblivisars – Urn

02. Overkill – The Grinding Wheel

03. Iced Earth – Incorruptible

04. The Lurking Fear – Out of the Voiceless Grave

05. Persefone – Aathma

06. Kreator – Gods of Violence

07. Trivium – The Sin and the Sentence

08. Almanac – Kingslayer

09. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

10. Midnight – Sweet Death and Ecstasy





Marija’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Moonkings – MKII

02. Pollinator – Blondie

03. Black Country Communion – BCCIV

04. Deep Purple – Infinite

05. Warrior Soul – Back on the Lash

06. Arch Enemy – Will To Power

07. Barb Wire Dolls – Rub My Mind

08. Sepultura – Machine Messiah

09. Falling in Reverse – Coming Home

10. Evanescence – Synthesis





Steve’s Top Ten for 2017

01. Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

02. Ruby the Hatchet – Planetary Space Child

03. Goatwhore – Vengeful Ascension

04. Radio Moscow – New Beginnings

05. Royal Thunder – Wick

06. Night Demon – Darkness Remains

07. The Black Dahlia Murder – Nightbringers

08. Overkill – The Grinding Wheel

09. Horisont – About Time

10. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains





Tamara’s Top Ten for 2017

01. In This Moment – Ritual

02. Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down

03. Orden Ogan – Gunmen

04. Lord of the Lost – Swan Songs II

05. Arch Enemy – Will to Power

06. John 5 and the Creatures – Season of the Witch

07. Anti-Flag – American Fall

08. The Birthday Massacre – Under Your Spell

09. The Haxans – Party Monsters

10. Stone Sour – Hydrograd



