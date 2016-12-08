Testament | Brotherhood Of The Snake

by Brenda McTaggart

– Columnist —

Among the first generation of Thrash bands still keeping it brutal and, more importantly, relevant today, is Testament. This shredding legend has now released its 11th studio album Brotherhood of the Snake and is showing no signs of letting up or fading away anytime soon. Testament has been putting out full power since its formation in 1983, with the release of The Legacy and other great records, such as The Ritual, The Formation of Damnation and this latest beast of an album, bringing ‘The Thrash’ in every sense of the word.

So, has Thrash Metal come kicking and screaming out of a tormented womb to be reborn again in 2016 – with a defiant vengeance of energy, aggression, and passion? It seems so, as this could quite possibly be the most exciting year for fans of face melting, as a loyal generation of past and present are privy to a genre that has seen releases from (and releases to come) Megadeth, Death Angel, Sodom, Kreator, Metallica, Overkill, Anthrax, Destruction and Exodus, among several others.

The 10 tracks on this record have been carefully crafted with production that packs a punch and crisp, clear tones, especially from the bass, which comes through heavy, loud and clear.

The title track “Brotherhood Of The Snake” kicks in with the gates of Hell being flung wide open, unyielding and proud, setting up the listener for what’s about to follow. It reveals the story of an ancient secret society from 6,000 years ago that was set up to destroy all religions. Lyrically, is Chuck seeing the relevance in today’s politically charged society and is drawing a parallel? Musically, however, the rhythm section of Hoglan on drums and DiGiorgio on bass is just incredible! This track gains momentum and sends a glorious rush straight to the neck muscles for some major involuntary head nodding, especially toward the end when there’s a very modern sensation of old meets new in the breakdown, elevating Peterson and Skolnick into pole position.

“The Pale King” launches straight into the business of heavy with classic Thrash riffing to the hilt, and although Skolnick is there, this track delivers some mean shredding from Peterson. The song is a more melodic offering that, at times, Chuck sounds a little Kreator-‘ish,’ but it works. The listener learns that “The Pale King” is actually an alien that enjoys banishing those who don’t obediently follow. There are major time changes, though may have hard and fast thrashers a little miffed, as fast and downright heavy become a galloping rhythm, and Chuck changes from high screaming to a low narrative.

Another standout track toward the end of this awesome record is “Centuries Of Suffering.” Again, the fantastic production holds up as Skolnick and Peterson rip the frets to pieces, mercilessly propelling out the riffs and high solos tight – this is Thrash! The bass comes in with a great riff, and Hoglan on drums is brutal; the crafting continues when they throw in a touch of Death Metal as the song ends just to keep you on your toes – excellent.

“Neptune’s Spear,” the final standout track, is all about the speed riffing, as the two guitars intertwine harmonies to a solid rhythm section, with Skolnick, in particular, just magnificent in the solos; his playing just surpasses any words worthy of the perfect delivery. The chugging bassline and drums, again, induce the listener into a state of hysteria, otherwise known as moshing one’s head off. This track has tons of energy that almost feels venomous, while Chuck’s relenting chant of ‘One Shot Kill’ nearing the end may solidify the idea that this song is about the assassination of Sadam Hussain. Once again, Testament seems to be delivering messages and music on this record. Politics must be very much in Chuck’s mind, and who could blame him in light of today’s climate.

If compared to the band’s back catalog and other Thrash bands around today, Testament is a testament to the longevity of the Thrash Metal genre. This record is definitely better than its two predecessors; production was immense throughout, and the songwriting was explorative, if not somewhat political, but interesting. A more melodic side of Testament is clearly coming to the fore and could almost make one wonder why the Big Four is so called when a record like this is released and just hits all the right spots. The Brotherhood Of The Snake is well written, melodic, and it is simply superb from start to finish. Testament has released one of the best Thrash albums of 2016.

Genre: Thrash Metal

Band:

Eric Peterson – Rhythm Guitar / Guitars / backing vocals

Alex Skolnick – Guitars / Rhythm Guitars / backing vocals

Chuck Billy – Vocals

Gene Hoglan – Drums

Steve DiGiorgio – Bass

Track List:

Brotherhood Of The Snake

The Pale King

Stronghold

Seven Seals

Born In A Rut

Centuries Of Suffering

Neptune’s Spear

Black Jack

Canna Business

The Number Game

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Web: https://www.facebook.com/testamentlegions – http://www.testamentlegions.com/

Hardrock Haven rating: 10/10