HARDROCK HAVEN WRITERS’ TOP 10 FOR 2016!

Every year, Hardrock Haven staffers compile their Top 10 best releases. Our writers and photojournalists have diverse interests, allowing Hardrock Haven the ability to cover a broad spectrum of music. This is quite evident when you read through the varied selections for the year. Here are the writers’ favorites from 2016:

Alexandra’s Top Ten for 2016

01. CETI – Snakes Of Eden

02. Andrzej Citowicz – In Time

03. Darrel Treece-Birch – No More Time

04. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise

05. Hardline – Human Nature

06. Diamond Head – Diamond Head

07. Wild Rose – 4

08. Existance – Breaking The Rock

09. Doogie White & La Paz – Shut Up And Rawk

10. Massive – Destination Somewhere





Anabel’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Epica – The Holographic Principle

02. Motorhead – Clean Your Clock

03. Black Sabbath – The End

04. Amon Amarth – Jomsviking

05. Devin Townsend Project – Transcendence

06. Fleshgod Apocalypse – King

07. Deftones – Gore

08. Anaal Nathrakh – The Whole of the Law

09. In Flames – Battles

10. Korn – The Serenity of Suffering





Brenda’s Top Ten for 2016

01. RavenEye – Nova

02. Korn – Serenity

03. Gojira – Magma

04. Hed Pe – Forever

05. Into The Fire – Into The Fire

06. Testament – Brotherhood of the Snake

07. Lost Society – Braindead

08. Crobot – Welcome To Fat City

09. Cairo Son – Storm Clouds

10. Drowning Pool – Hellelujah





Cynthia’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Metallica – Hardwired… to Self Destruct

02. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage

03. Meshuggah – The Violent Sleep of Reason

04. Deftones – Gore

05. Killswitch Engage – Incarnate

06. Thrice – To Be Everywhere is To Be Nowhere

07. Gojira – Magma

08. Of Mice and Men – Cold World

09. The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation

10. Lacuna Coil – Delirium





Elsie’s Top Ten for 2016

01. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise

02. Sixx: A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.1

03. Death Angel – The Evil Divide

04. Sixx: A.M. – Prayers For The Blessed Vol.2

05. Metallica – Hardwired to Self-Destruct

06. Anthrax – For All Kings

07. Deftones – Gore

08. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage

09. Alter Bridge – The Last Hero

10. Sister – Stand Up, Forward, March!





Franco’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Pretty Maids – Kingmaker

02. Myrath – Legacy

03. Treat – Ghost Of Graceland

04. Nordic Union – Nordic Union

05. Theocracy – Ghost Ship

06. DGM – The Passage

07. Avantasia – Ghostlights

08. Almah – E.V.O.

09. Michael Sweet – One Sided War

10. Evergrey – The Storm Within





Grace’s Top Ten for 2016

01. The Amity Affliction – This Could Be Heartbreak

02. Sum 41 – 13 Voices

03. Asking Alexandria – The Black

04. Beartooth – Aggressive

05. Crown The Empire – Retrograde

06. Famous Last Words – The Incubus

07. Green Day – Revolution Radio

08. Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage

09. Blink 182 – California

10. Architects – All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us





John’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Opeth – Sorceress

02. Trees of Eternity – Hour of the Nightingale

03. Thunderstone – Apocalypse Again

04. Michael Sweet – One Sided War

05. The Jelly Jam – Profit

06. Anthrax – For All Kings

07. Voyag3r – Are You Synthetic?

08. Toby Knapp – The Architect of Paradox

09. Arkham’s Razor – Carnival of Lost Souls

10. Vicious Rumors – Concussion Protocol





Justin’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Dark Tranquillity – Atoma

02. Anthrax – For All Kings

03. Russian Circles – Guidance

04. Allegaeon – Proponent for Sentience

05. Ripper – Experiment of Existence

06. Almanac – Tsar

07. Abbath – Abbath

08. Be’lakor – Vessels

09. Purson – Desire’s Magic Theatre

10. Vektor – Terminal Redux





Marija’s Top Ten for 2016

01. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

02. Ian Hunter – Fingers Crossed

01. Black Stone Cherry – Kentucky

04. Kansas – The Prelude Implict

05. The Dead Daisies – Make Some Noise

06. Iggy Pop – Post-Pop Depression

07. Tyketto – Reach

08. Faith No More – Sol Invictus

09. Mitch Malloy – Making Noise

10. Ginger Wildheart – Year of the Fanclub





Ron’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Avantasia – Ghostlights

02. Metallica – Hardwired… To Self-Destruct

03. HammerFall – Built to Last

04. Ted Poley – Beyond the Fade

05. Theocracy – Ghost Ship

06. Primal Fear – Rulebreaker

07. Palace – Master of the Universe

08. Narnia – Narnia

09. Rhapsody of Fire – Into the Legend

10. Sonata Arctica – The Ninth Hour





Steve’s Top Ten for 2016

01. Electric Citizen – Higher Time

02. Abbath – Abbath

03. Anthrax – For All Kings

04. Opeth – Sorceress

05. Megadeth – Dystopia

06. The Well – Pagan Science

07. Glenn Hughes – Resonate

08. Metallica – Hardwired… to Self-Destruct

09. Purson – Desire’s Magic Theatre

10. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome



