Ian Gillan of Deep Purple

by Christopher Willow

– Columnist —

Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan recently toured Eastern Europe performing the songs of Deep Purple. Backed by from the Don Airey Band and an orchestra with Stephen Bentley-Klein conducting, Gillan was also joined by his daughter Grace Gillan.

Gillan rececntly sat down and answered a few questions about the tour and his relentless quest to perform live.

Christopher: Hi Ian! Your last solo live project ‘Ian Gillan sings Deep Purple’ is a good occasion to ask you a few questions. Why did you decide to do that solo tour instead of doing it along with Deep Purple? Why with orchestras and why in Eastern Europe?

Ian Gillan: I decided because:

a) there was a gap in the DP schedule.

b) I was offered the tour in those territories by promoter Tim Dowdell.

c) Mr. Bentley-Klein (BK) was available to arrange and conduct the orchestras and that made it all a bit special.

Christopher: How do you find your last shows in Sofia in Bulgaria, Kiev in Ukraine, Moscow in Russia and an ending the tour one in Warsaw in Poland? Which one was the most successful?

Ian Gillan: I don’t understand what you mean by ‘…the most successful,’ for me they were all thoroughly and equally enjoyable, as much as the rest of the shows, and that, in my book, is a success.

Christopher: It is rather hard to keep up such an extensive touring schedule, at first with Deep Purple and now with your solo project. I haven’t heard any Rock singers at your age do such a thing currently. Where does this energy come from? You must really love the live contact with your fans, Ian. I saw your eyes at your last concert in Warsaw, Poland – they couldn’t lie …

Ian Gillan: Well, thank you for those nice words. I have been singing all my life and I do love it. I have never analyzed this or discovered the source of my energy, but there’s a driving force in there somewhere.

Christopher: Will the Infinite, due in April 2017 be the last Deep Purple studio album?

Ian Gillan: It is possible, but really I don’t know. We’re all knocking on a bit now, so it seems logical that things should draw to a close. But nobody really wants to stop, so we’ll do it in the same random unplanned, chaotic way that has been our way of doing things since the beginning. Why should the end be any different?

Christopher: You are a very spiritual person. What is your Rock ‘n’ Roll prediction for the upcoming Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster 2017?

Ian Gillan: I may be spiritual, but I’m not a prophet. Maybe Putin and Trump will form a band with Kim Jong-un and Kanye West to cheer us all up.

Christopher: It was a big pleasure to have a brief chat with you backstage at Progresja in Warsaw, Poland and many thanks for signing the album for me. Thank you so much and be well, Ian.

Visit Ian Gillen online: https://www.facebook.com/iangillanofficial/