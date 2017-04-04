LIVE! | Anthrax

by Chris A.

– Sr. Columnist —

Marhc 30, 2017 at EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus, OH. —

Anthrax, currently on tour with Killswitch Engage on the ‘Killthrax’ tour, brought their high-powered, Thrash Metal extravaganza to the Columbus, Ohio on March 30th. With an amazing light display and incredible stage production, the band performed many of its best songs and completely brought the house down. For more about Anthrax look for Steve Patrick’s exclusive Hardrock Haven interview with Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante. The tour continues for the next few months across North America. Catch it if you can!

Aesthetic Perfection Concert Photo Gallery

Connect with Anthrax: http://anthrax.com/