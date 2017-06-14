Mark Slaughter
by Derric Miller
— Managing Editor —
Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and everything else Mark Slaughter checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about his new solo release Halfway There; specific songs like the title track, “Conspiracy,” “Reckless,” and others; his thoughts on the passing of Chris Cornell; how he keeps his voice in shape; upcoming live shows; and a whole lot more.
Tune in now to hear the mind and voice behind one of 2017’s best Hard Rock releases, Halfway There.
Video: Mark Slaughter – “Devoted”
Links:
http://Markslaughter.com
https://facebook.com/markslaughterofficial
