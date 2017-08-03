Mark Allen Lanoue of Fiction Syxx

by Derric Miller

— Managing Editor —

Fiction Syxx singer/guitarist Mark Allen Lanoue checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about the new band; how they hooked up with Andrew and MelodicRock Records; some of the numerology and mysticism behind the band’s name; some of the guest musicians like Steve Brown, Bill Leverty, David Cagle, Lee Small; specific tracks like “Children of the Night” and “Time to Heal”; and a whole lot more.

Tune in now to hear everything you need to know about Fiction Syxx!

::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.

Video: Given Sight:





Link: www.fictionsyxxrocks.com