LIVE! | Life Of Agony

by Arta Gailuma

– Photojournalist —

September 22, 2017 at O2 Institute in Birmingham, West Midlands, U.K. —

Life Of Agony is currently on tour promoting its 5th studio album and first in 12 years, A Place Where There’s No More Pain, available on Napalm Records. Mina, who transitioned into her new self from Keith Caputo, is clearly more confident than ever interacting with the crowd from start to finish. Support acts included Blood Runs Deep and Aaron Buchanan and The Cult Classics.

Band:

Mina Caputo- vocals

Joey Z- guitar

Alan Robert- bass

Sal Abruscato- drums

Setlist:

River Runs Red

This Time

Method Of Groove

Love To let You Down

Lost At 22

Weeds

Other Side Of The River

Bad Seed

I Regret

Dead Speak Kindly

World Gone Mad

Through And Through

Underground

Connect with the band:

www.lifeofagony.com

www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia/

www.twitter.com/OffiLIFEOFAGONY

www.instagram.com/lifeofagonyofficial/

www.shop.napalmrecords.com/lifeofagony

www.facebook.com/bloodrunsdeep/

www.facebook.com/TheCultClassics/