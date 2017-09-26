LIVE! | Life Of Agony
by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —
September 22, 2017 at O2 Institute in Birmingham, West Midlands, U.K. —
Life Of Agony is currently on tour promoting its 5th studio album and first in 12 years, A Place Where There’s No More Pain, available on Napalm Records. Mina, who transitioned into her new self from Keith Caputo, is clearly more confident than ever interacting with the crowd from start to finish. Support acts included Blood Runs Deep and Aaron Buchanan and The Cult Classics.
Band:
Mina Caputo- vocals
Joey Z- guitar
Alan Robert- bass
Sal Abruscato- drums
Setlist:
River Runs Red
This Time
Method Of Groove
Love To let You Down
Lost At 22
Weeds
Other Side Of The River
Bad Seed
I Regret
Dead Speak Kindly
World Gone Mad
Through And Through
Underground
Connect with the band:
www.lifeofagony.com
www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia/
www.twitter.com/OffiLIFEOFAGONY
www.instagram.com/lifeofagonyofficial/
www.shop.napalmrecords.com/lifeofagony
www.facebook.com/bloodrunsdeep/
www.facebook.com/TheCultClassics/
