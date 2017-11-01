Freddy Villano of American Mafia

by Derric Miller

— Managing Editor —

American Mafia bassist Freddy Villano checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about the band’s new EP, Made in New York; how the band evolved after it started as Holy Water a decade ago; how the new music is being received around the world; what led to Don Chaffin joining the band as lead vocalist; his time in Dee Snider’s band Widowmaker; and much more.

Check out Hardrock Haven’s review of the EP here: http://hardrockhaven.net/online/2017/09/american-mafia-made-in-new-york-music-review

