Edge of Paradise Release Official Video for Title Track From ‘Alive’ EP

Edge of Paradise Release Official Video for “Alive” – ALIVE Due Out March 10, 2017

Hard Rock/Heavy Metal band Edge of Paradise has released the Official Music Video for “Alive” off of their upcoming EP. Directed by Val Rassi, “Alive” originally premiered on Metal Underground and is taken from Edge Of Paradise’s upcoming release of the same name. A 5 song EP produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot) and mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Pop Evil…), Mike Plotnikoff, and Michael Wagener, ALIVE is due out 3/10 via ILS/Universal!

Front woman, Margarita Monet, states “This song is extremely contagious, with the heavy hitting/ industrial beat, and a chorus that’ll get your blood pumping!”

“ALIVE is dealing with us humans being so caught up in the digital world, obsessed with convenience and monetary gain, we have begun to sacrifice our humanity. We are becoming corporate-led consumer machines! We get lost in the enticing virtual reality that we forget what real human interaction feels like. Sometimes I want to break away from the bombardment of advertisements, social standards, never ending race with time and just breathe, and remember what it’s like to feel alive! To connect with our fellow humans and the world!

Production-wise, the band is exploring it’s heavier side, with the new industrial edge, yet keeping the band’s dynamic and melodic sound!

“This is our best music to date! We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge Of Paradise musical experience yet!”

Edge Of Paradise have toured over 30 states and are excited to hit the road again in the spring. This year the band plan to tour US, South America, and Europe with an already set date at the Female Metal Event in Eindhoven, Netherlands, playing alongside Delain.

“We are working with a great team of people and are excited to bring our show to you and meet all of you awesome music fans out there!”

Edge Of Paradise will be having exciting giveaways during the months of Feb and March, keep posted on their facebook page!

Catch Edge of Paradise LIVE:

04/21 @ Soundbox – Simpsonville SC

04/22 @ Drunk Horse – Fayetteville NC

05/11 @ El Corazon – Seattle, WA

09/23 @ Female Metal Event – Eindhoven Netherlands

Stream/Download “Alive” Online:

Track Listing:

1. Alive

2. Dust To Dust

3. Mystery

4. Shade Of Crazy

5. Humanoid

Edge Of Paradise was formed by Margarita Monet and Dave Bates in 2011. Few months after formation, the band released their debut album Mask that featured rhythm section of bassist Tony Franklin (Blue Murder, The Firm) and drummer Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band). Mask came out at #6 most added on national CMJ radio, right behind Machine Head and solidified existence of Edge Of Paradise.

After the release of Mask, touring numerous states on the West Coast, the group immediately began writing to showcase the band’s maturity and define the sound of the band.

By 2013, Edge Of Paradise started working with legendary Michael Wagener on the mix of the new songs and recording with Grammy-winning producer Bob Kulick (KISS, Motörhead), and Perfect Shade Of Black was the result. The EP was made available only via physical release, before the worldwide full-length album release in 2015. The EP received rave reviews, painting a vivid picture of the bands staggering growth, and if public perception is any indicator, the lyric video for one of the songs, “Breakaway” quickly reached 200,000 views with the debut on AOL’s Noisecreep.

RushOnRock.com said; “Monet really lets it rip on title track ‘Perfect Shade Of Black’ – opening up her powerful pipes to reveal a vocal range her peers on the female-fronted metal scene can only dream of… it’s obvious why this band’s big news on the retro-obsessed LA scene right now.”

And after playing in over 18 states and signing with German based label Pure Steel Records, the band released their second full-length studio album. IMMORTAL WALTZ, produced and recorded by the legendary Michael Wagener was released May 2015. Right away the album started to receive a great review from critiques from online and print magazines. Revolver Magazine took note of the band and released their music videos for single “In A Dream” and “Rise For The Fallen”. The album was voted album of the week by Revolver’s readers.

Debuting at #2 CMJ metal radio, IMMORTAL WALTZ quickly secured it’s place in the top 20 of the national CMJ loud chart.

Lance Hall of 90.9 WJSCFM stated “This is one of the most unique sounding albums I’ve heard in a long long time. True craftsmanship on all the songs and with a person the stature of Michael Wagener producing and mixing, there’s no doubt that the only grade to give this project is a full FIVE STARS !!!”

In 2016 Edge Of Paradise went back to the studio and started working with producer Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot) exploring the heavier side of paradise. The result is a 5 song EP Alive, the band’s best work to date. Mixed by Mike Plotnikoff, Jay Ruston, and Michael Wagener. The EP is scheduled to be released March 10 via ILS/Universal.

Edge Of Paradise stated “We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge Of Paradise musical experience yet! We present to you the heavier/ industrial side of Paradise, while still maintaining the dynamic and melodic sound of the band! We put everything into this music and are so excited to share this new chapter with you!”.

With a solid line up and touring over 30 states, Margarita Monet-Vocals, Dave Bates-guitars, Nick Ericson-bass, John Chominsky-drums the band is looking forward to jumping into the future, full speed ahead!

