Smile Empty Soul Announce Release of New Album, ‘Rarities’

Alternative Rock veterans Smile Empty Soul have announced the release of Rarities, a compilation album built out of previously unreleased tracks written over the course of the last 14 years. Out March 10, 2017, Rarities is available to pre-order on the band’s Official Website in multiple bundle opportunities.

“I’m happy to be releasing all these songs we’ve recorded over the years that never made our regular albums. its gonna be cool to see them get out there to our fans and maybe play a few of them at our live shows” – Sean Danielsen

Smile Empty Soul – Rarities

Track List:

1. One at a Time

2. Something New

3. Alone

4. Goodbye

5. This is War

6. Wasted Town

7. Whats Going Through My Head Right Now

8. For You

9. Who I Am

10. Finding Myself

11. Precious Things (Tori Amos Cover)

12. Aneurysm (Nirvana Cover)

13. Possession (Sarah McLachlan Cover)

Smile Empty Soul vocalist and guitarist Sean Danielsen also independently released his debut, solo album, Product of Isolation, on January 13, 2017, which was ranked No.18 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

“This album was my first venture into having a home studio and engineering and producing completely on my own. it was an amazing experience to make and i hope people can relate to it. i definitely poured myself into the songs, and i think that shows” – Sean Danielsen

Sean Danielsen – Product Of Isolation

Track List:

1. Scattered Ashes

2. Still

3. The Light

4. Back to Sleep

5. Skin

6. Tennessee

7. All This Talk

8. Parasite

9. Is it Wrong

10. Wedding Song

Smile Empty Soul is a hard rock trio that originated in Los Angeles, CA in the late 1990’s and has stayed true to their brand of “no bullshit”, “real as it gets” hard rock to this day.

The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self-titled, gold selling debut in May of that year, and realized huge success at alternative radio, rock radio, and the music video channels that have since fallen by the wayside.

After 3 charting singles and videos from the debut release, the band ran into trouble with their record company (which was in the midst of turmoil at the top levels), and found themselves working extra hard in the trenches signed to indie label’s.

This would become SMILE EMPTY SOUL’ s destiny, as they would go on to release record after record, on label after label.

The band has become known for its constant touring and never wavering honest sound/lyrics.

They have never changed for anybody, and turned down many opportunities to “sell out” because it’s just not who they are.

Now on March 10th of 2017 SMILE EMPTY SOUL will release its new album “rarities”, a collection of songs recorded over the course of their careers that haven’t been officially released before.

With its 8th album on the way, and a 2017 calendar full of tour dates, SMILE EMPTY SOUL seems to be as strong as ever, and further cementing themselves as one of the hardest working rock bands in existence.

Sean Danielsen is a singer/guitarist/songwriter that’s best known for his work in hard rock band SMILE EMPTY SOUL.

Sean started releasing albums and touring with SES back in the early 2000’s and has sold over 1,000,000 records, had numerous charting singles, and stayed on the road relentlessly for the last 14 years.

In 2013 Sean branched out from the rock scene and went solo, releasing a mellow singer/songwriter EP called Enjoy the Process.

Now, what started as a “side thing” for fun, has grown into something more serious as Sean released “food chain” in 2014, has toured the country with his acoustic guitar supporting these records, and is now releasing his first full length solo album Product of Isolation.

With a new SMILE EMPTY SOUL album and his solo record releasing at the same time, as well as another calendar year slammed with tour dates, Sean seems to be as busy as ever, and in no danger of slowing down.

His music has a truthful ring that seems to be absent in the current music scene, and there’s a “heart and soul” to it, that makes me root for him in his pursuit to make music for real people.

