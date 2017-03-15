Kelly Ogden of The Dollyrots
by Derric Miller
— Managing Editor —
Kelly Ogden, lead singer and bassist for The Dollyrots checked in with Hardrock Haven to talk about their new tour; touring with the whole family which has a new addition in Daisy Moon; the new album Whiplash Splash; going the indy route and using Pledge Music to fund their new studio release; specific tracks like “Just Because I’m Blond” and “Jump Start This Heart;” adding an album cover of the Katrina and The Waves hit “Walking on Sunshine;” and much more.
Check out the Hardrock Haven review of Whiplash Splash here and tune in to hear everything The Dollyrots are up to today!
Dance Like a Maniac
www.dollyrots.com
twitter.com/thedollyrots
facebook.com/thedollyrots
