by Anabel DFlux

– Sr. Photojournalist —

Senior journalist Anabel DFlux had a wonderful chat with Kobra Paige and Brad Kennedy of Kobra and the Lotus! Having photographed them once many years prior, it was like a friendly catch up. Genuinely some of the kindest and most passionate people you could meet, Kobra and Brad indulged Anabel with a conversation about their current tour with Xandria, their favorite things about Los Angeles, their new release Prevail I, and so much more.





::: Listen to the Interview :::



Your browser does not support this audio format.





Connect with Kobra and the Lotus here:

http://kobraandthelotus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KobraAndTheLotus/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbVJ_v_v0tkWubGxr26lLoQ

https://www.instagram.com/katlofficial/