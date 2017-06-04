Kobra Paige and Brad Kennedy of Kobra and the Lotus
by Anabel DFlux
– Sr. Photojournalist —
Senior journalist Anabel DFlux had a wonderful chat with Kobra Paige and Brad Kennedy of Kobra and the Lotus! Having photographed them once many years prior, it was like a friendly catch up. Genuinely some of the kindest and most passionate people you could meet, Kobra and Brad indulged Anabel with a conversation about their current tour with Xandria, their favorite things about Los Angeles, their new release Prevail I, and so much more.
Connect with Kobra and the Lotus here:
http://kobraandthelotus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/KobraAndTheLotus/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbVJ_v_v0tkWubGxr26lLoQ
https://www.instagram.com/katlofficial/
Leave a comment