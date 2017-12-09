In Concert: SikTH

by Arta Gailuma

December 4, 2017 at Mama Roux in Birmingham, United Kingdom —

After supporting Trivium alongside Shvpes in the beginning of this year, SikTh is now on a well deserved headlining tour of their own.

Originally planned to take place in O2 Institute2 Birmingham the SikTh concert was later moved to Mama Roux a smaller venue. In my eyes, it only did a favor to the band, no fancy light show, no photo pit with security between the musicians and the crowd… just the raw power of their energy and sound in minimal lighting quite literally in fans faces. They definitely loved it!

SikTH Concert Photo Gallery

The band:

Mikee Goodman- vocals

Joe Rosser – vocals

Dan Weller- guitar

Graham Pinney- guitar

James Leach- bass

Dan Foord- drums

Setlist:

The Aura

Golden Cufflinks

Hold My Finger

Pussyfoot

Skies Of Millennium Night

Bland Street Bloom

Flogging The Horses

Way Beyond The Fond Old River

Summer Rain

Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry

When The Moment’s Gone

Part Of The Fiction

Another Sinking Ship

As The Earth Spins Around

Supports:

Press To MECO – progressive hardcore rockers from Kent, UK; www.presstomeco.com/

Devil Sold His Soul – metalcore, post-hardcore band which since its birth in 2004 has attracted more and more fans with their unique compositions; www.devilsoldhissoul.com

Official SikTH Websites:

www.sikth.band/

www.facebook.com/sikthofficial/