In Concert: SikTH

by Arta Gailuma
– Photojournalist —

December 4, 2017 at Mama Roux in Birmingham, United Kingdom —

After supporting Trivium alongside Shvpes in the beginning of this year, SikTh is now on a well deserved headlining tour of their own.
Originally planned to take place in O2 Institute2 Birmingham the SikTh concert was later moved to Mama Roux a smaller venue. In my eyes, it only did a favor to the band, no fancy light show, no photo pit with security between the musicians and the crowd… just the raw power of their energy and sound in minimal lighting quite literally in fans faces. They definitely loved it!

The band:
Mikee Goodman- vocals
Joe Rosser – vocals
Dan Weller- guitar
Graham Pinney- guitar
James Leach- bass
Dan Foord- drums

Setlist:
The Aura
Golden Cufflinks
Hold My Finger
Pussyfoot
Skies Of Millennium Night
Bland Street Bloom
Flogging The Horses
Way Beyond The Fond Old River
Summer Rain
Sanguine Seas Of Bigotry
When The Moment’s Gone
Part Of The Fiction
Another Sinking Ship
As The Earth Spins Around

Supports:
Press To MECO – progressive hardcore rockers from Kent, UK; www.presstomeco.com/
Devil Sold His Soul – metalcore, post-hardcore band which since its birth in 2004 has attracted more and more fans with their unique compositions; www.devilsoldhissoul.com

Official SikTH Websites:
www.sikth.band/
www.facebook.com/sikthofficial/

